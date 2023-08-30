Former Detroit Lions CB Starling Thomas V claimed off waivers by Arizona Cardinals

Of all the players the Detroit Lions waived in the cutdown to 53 players, only one was claimed by an NFL team. According to the transaction wire, undrafted rookie cornerback Starling Thomas V was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals, who have the third-highest priority of any team.

Thomas was one of the bigger surprise cuts from the Lions on Tuesday, as the rookie made a quick impression in training camp. With feisty play and a competitive spirit, Thomas was taking second-team reps at outside cornerback for nearly the entirety of training camp. While he was flagged a few times for overly physical play, Thomas also shined on special teams, playing often as a gunner and flashing some of his top-end speed as a kick returner.

Ultimately, the Lions opted to keep undrafted rookie Steven Gilmore and reserve corner Khalil Dorsey, two players who shined in the preseason finale.

The Lions were not awarded any players via the waiver wire.

Every other player the Lions waived during the cutdown process is now a free agent clear to sign anywhere, whether it’s a team’s 53-man roster or their practice squad. We’ve already heard a couple names trickle in for the Lions’ practice squad, including offensive tackle Connor Galvin, cornerback Chase Lucas, and kicker Michael Badgley is coming back as well.

For a full view of the Lions’ practice squad additions and any more signings the team may make, check out our practice squad and waiver wire tracker over on this page.