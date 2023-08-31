The Detroit Lions have finally announced their 53-man roster, and as always there were some surprises. A few fun names missed the cut, a couple position groups ended up a bit larger or smaller than projected, and the coaching staff showed that it evaluates its players a little differently than those on the outside.

However, the initial roster is never frozen. Teams will make changes even before the season starts next week as they react to cuts from across the league, and over the course of the season there will be plenty of signings, practice squad promotions, injuries, and releases, and maybe even a trade or two.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions position group will change most by the end of the season?

My answer: The layup here is obviously running back, which will likely change even before the start of the season. Maybe Craig Reynolds finds his way back on the roster or maybe there is an opportunity to grab a different back from across the league, but whatever the plan is, there will be a move soon.

With the roster being surprisingly deep in many places now, the Lions will hopefully not have to make any drastic overhauls during the next few months. If there was a position that could see some changes, though, I do think that wide receiver still looks kind of weak. Even with the return of Jameson Williams, do not be surprised to see a couple additional new faces on the roster by the time December rolls around.

What do you think? Which position group seems most likely to have some changes over the course of the season? Sound off in the comment section at the bottom of the page.