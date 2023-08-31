 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Something new from Pride of Detroit Check out Pride of Detroit Direct, our premium newsletter from Jeremy Reisman bringing you exclusive Lions coverage, in-depth analysis, guest contributors, and more directly to your inbox.

Filed under:

Detroit Lions signing former Chiefs, Bears WR to practice squad

The Detroit Lions are adding a big-bodied receiver in former 5th-round pick Daurice Fountain—who will join the practice squad.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

According to Jordan Schultz, the Detroit Lions are signing wide receiver Daurice Fountain to their practice squad—the 12th reported member of the team’s supplemental roster.

Fountain was a fifth-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts back in 2018, but would end up only making six game appearances in his three years with the team. From there, he spent the 2021 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, mostly on their practice squad. Last year, he was a late addition to the Chicago Bears practice squad, but did not make a game appearance, and was part of the team’s final roster cuts this weekend. That said, he did lead Bears receivers this preseason with seven catches, 115 yards and this impressive touchdown grab:

At Northern Iowa, Fountain was a highly productive weapon in his final year with the Panthers. In 2017, he caught 66 passes for 943 yards and 12 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Fountain gives Detroit another relatively big-bodied receiver that comes with some speed. Per his RAS card, Fountain ran a 4.51 at his Pro Day and has an overall athletic score of 8.01.

The Lions opted to keep five receivers on their 53-man roster: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Marvin Jones Jr., and rookie Antoine Green. Additionally, they already have Dylan Drummond and Maurice Alexander on their practice squad, so it seems unlikely Fountain will find his way onto the field anytime soon. That said, he gives Detroit another bigger receiver option—something they have lacked for the past few years.

To see all of the Lions’ current practice squad members, head to our tracker, which also includes an updated 53-man roster.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.