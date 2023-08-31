Detroit Lions signing former Chiefs, Bears WR to practice squad

According to Jordan Schultz, the Detroit Lions are signing wide receiver Daurice Fountain to their practice squad—the 12th reported member of the team’s supplemental roster.

Fountain was a fifth-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts back in 2018, but would end up only making six game appearances in his three years with the team. From there, he spent the 2021 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, mostly on their practice squad. Last year, he was a late addition to the Chicago Bears practice squad, but did not make a game appearance, and was part of the team’s final roster cuts this weekend. That said, he did lead Bears receivers this preseason with seven catches, 115 yards and this impressive touchdown grab:

Daurice Fountain had a terrific preseason with the #Bears, including this acrobatic 35-yard TD catch. The #Lions like him a lot. pic.twitter.com/pvEe9Q2UOS https://t.co/1Esy9V9xmC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2023

At Northern Iowa, Fountain was a highly productive weapon in his final year with the Panthers. In 2017, he caught 66 passes for 943 yards and 12 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Fountain gives Detroit another relatively big-bodied receiver that comes with some speed. Per his RAS card, Fountain ran a 4.51 at his Pro Day and has an overall athletic score of 8.01.

The Lions opted to keep five receivers on their 53-man roster: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Marvin Jones Jr., and rookie Antoine Green. Additionally, they already have Dylan Drummond and Maurice Alexander on their practice squad, so it seems unlikely Fountain will find his way onto the field anytime soon. That said, he gives Detroit another bigger receiver option—something they have lacked for the past few years.

To see all of the Lions’ current practice squad members, head to our tracker, which also includes an updated 53-man roster.