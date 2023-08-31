While most of the world may seem like they’re all aboard the Detroit Lions hype train, Amon-Ra St. Brown knows there are still some doubters out there.

On the St. Brown Brothers Show over at The 33rd Team, Equanimeous asked his brother what the vibe is like in the Lions locker room. Amon-Ra said frankly — it’s real. TVs are on in the cafeteria — they see how much attention Detroit is getting. The fans are supportive, players believe in the team, but their peers? According to Amon-Ra, maybe not so much.

“We still feel like there’s some people that don’t believe we can do it — same old Lions, haven’t won games in years. Especially people that are in this league, maybe not the media and whatnot, but people that are in the league, that might think let’s see if they can do it. You might be one of them actually,” Amon-Ra said to his brother.

Equanimeous replied he’s not a doubter, but “just would like to see it.”

“We still know there’s guys like you out there and we want to go out there and we gotta prove you guys wrong,” Amon-Ra said.

Spicy. He goes on to say he considers their first matchup against none other than the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs a huge test, but says there’s no better way to start out the season.

“Everyone’s going to be watching. You should be watching too, you should be tuned in,” he said to his brother. “It’s gonna be fun, it’s gonna be lit. But like I said, we still have to put the work in. This league is a tough league. No game is going to be handed to us, we know that.”

Non-believers, you’re officially on notice. (Is there anyone who would get a “shun the non-believers” joke?)

And onto the rest of your notes.

Lions wide receiver Antione Green made this list of 10 under-the-radar rookies who could make an immediate impact from CBS Sports.

Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman has some thoughts about who the Lions chose for their initial practice squad.

.@ttwentyman takes a closer look at the #Lions' initial practice squad signings. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 30, 2023

A cool piece here—The Athletic’s Austin Mock used his NFL betting model to create win projections for each team, while beat writers responded to said projections. ($)

If you’re interested in learning more about Calvin Johnson’s cannabis facility, this should be a cool interview.

Turns out Rob Simms and @calvinjohnsonjr are dominant on the field and in the cannabis industry. We got a tour of the @primitiv_group's facility today. I'll have more on Thursday's #DailyJ via @WWJ950. Subscribe using the @Audacy app or get it wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/Q6HifqFlC1 — Zach Clark (@ZachEClark) August 30, 2023