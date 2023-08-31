 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown out to prove doubters within league wrong in 2023

Amon-Ra’s ready to squash the non-believers.

By Kellie Rowe
new

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

While most of the world may seem like they’re all aboard the Detroit Lions hype train, Amon-Ra St. Brown knows there are still some doubters out there.

On the St. Brown Brothers Show over at The 33rd Team, Equanimeous asked his brother what the vibe is like in the Lions locker room. Amon-Ra said frankly — it’s real. TVs are on in the cafeteria — they see how much attention Detroit is getting. The fans are supportive, players believe in the team, but their peers? According to Amon-Ra, maybe not so much.

“We still feel like there’s some people that don’t believe we can do it — same old Lions, haven’t won games in years. Especially people that are in this league, maybe not the media and whatnot, but people that are in the league, that might think let’s see if they can do it. You might be one of them actually,” Amon-Ra said to his brother.

Equanimeous replied he’s not a doubter, but “just would like to see it.”

“We still know there’s guys like you out there and we want to go out there and we gotta prove you guys wrong,” Amon-Ra said.

Spicy. He goes on to say he considers their first matchup against none other than the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs a huge test, but says there’s no better way to start out the season.

“Everyone’s going to be watching. You should be watching too, you should be tuned in,” he said to his brother. “It’s gonna be fun, it’s gonna be lit. But like I said, we still have to put the work in. This league is a tough league. No game is going to be handed to us, we know that.”

Non-believers, you’re officially on notice. (Is there anyone who would get a “shun the non-believers” joke?)

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman has some thoughts about who the Lions chose for their initial practice squad.

  • If you’re interested in learning more about Calvin Johnson’s cannabis facility, this should be a cool interview.

  • A lil note for next week — Jerry Jacobs will have a new number on his jersey.

