With the season just a week away, we asked Pride of Detroit readers to call their shot in our latest SB Nation Reacts survey by predicting how many wins the Lions have this season. In the poll, we gave readers four categories to choose from:

0-6 wins (Listen... curses are real)

7-9 wins (Did the team improve?)

10-12 wins (Playoffs, here we come)

13+ or more wins (Pass the Kool-Aid, I’m parched)

Those results are now in, and an overwhelming 81% projected the Lions will win between 10 and 12 games, while another eight percent believed the team could go over the 13-win mark:

Here are a few of the explanations from fans in the comment section of the original article:

Combo Plan Man: My heart says 11+, my head says 9-10.

FrankDaTank25: 10 or 11 wins I think. Lose to KC, Min once, Chargers, Cowboys, Baltimore, and then 1-2 other random games in a 1 score game. Win the division, host playoff game and win that. I don’t think NFC Championship game appearance is out of the question. And anything can happen after that!

Kionga: I have thought 11 wins ever since they upgraded the secondary in the off season: offense about the same and improved defense equals 2 wins better than last season.

Zach Kadolph: The offense will take a step backwards despite all the additions. Goff to Amon Ra will be elite but injuries will hurt more than last year. The defense will look dominant at times but also show growing pains based on their youth. Hutchinson will take the next step to the Bosa/Watt stratosphere. DT will continue to be a sore spot and won’t be able to close out games by stopping the run. Special Teams will be about the same. Elite in coverage, questionable on late game kicks and miss more than they make and cost a few close ones. 11 Wins

DLup: 12-5...5-1 in the division (trip up against the bears of all teams), 3-1 against the nfc south (lose to the Falcons, annoyingly), 2-2 against the afc west (lost chiefs and broncos, again annoyingly), 2-1 in remainder (beat seahawks and ravens, lose to cowboys)

