The Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar face at quarterback. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Lions are signing David Blough to their practice squad.

Blough had served as the team’s reserve quarterback for three years (2019-21). Last year, he made the initial 53-man roster only to be released when the Lions added Nate Sudfeld. There was interest in bringing him onto the Lions practice squad—as revealed on “Hard Knocks”—but Blough decided, instead, to sign to the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

“For me, it’s about proving to myself that every single day I can keep getting better being a part of an organization that’s going to allow me to compete,” Blough said on Hard Knocks. “Being able to go to a new organization and see a new culture, be around a new group of guys and being a part of building something special with coach (Kevin) O’Connell is something that’s enticing to me, and I really am looking forward to kinda getting this thing going, learning as best as I can and being a part of it.”

Blough would stay on the Vikings practice squad until mid-December when the Arizona Cardinals poached for their 53-man roster. He would make two starts for the Cardinals late in the season, completing 65.5 percent of his passes for 402 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions for an 82.7 passer rating.

Arizona released Blough as part of their final roster cuts earlier this week.

In Detroit, Blough will immediately step into the team’s QB3 role behind Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater. Sudfeld will spend the 2023 season on the injured reserve list, rookie Hendon Hooker will start the season on the Non-Football Injury list, and it appears Adrian Martinez may not be coming back after being waived.

