Aidan Hutchinson cracks top 25 in NFL merchandise sales

Detroit Lions second-year defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is one of the biggest stars in the league right now. According to the NFLPA, for the span of March 1 to May 31, Hutchinson ranked 24th in official merchandise sales for the entire league.

Hutchinson, the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is coming off an extremely successful rookie season. He finished the year with 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and three interceptions.

“He’s everything we’ve wanted, man,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said at the end of Hutchinson’s rookie season. “I mean this guy’s a football player, and with the number 2 pick in the draft, we got a freaking—we got a football-playing dude, man, who’s high motor, and he’s versatile as hell.”

Hutchinson is the only Lions player to crack the list. But when it comes to other defensive linemen, only two were ranked higher than him: Micah Parsons (4) and T.J. Watt (10). It’s also worth pointing out that Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner—who edged out Hutchinson for Defensive Rookie of the Year—is 42nd on the list. Although, Aaron Rodgers—No. 2 on the list behind Patrick Mahomes—may have something to do with that.

The list is pretty fascinating to look at, and there are some seriously surprising names up there. For example, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is 22nd, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is 18, and even Mac Jones is 36th.

While Hutchinson is obviously more than deserving of this honor, it also speaks to Lions fans’ extreme excitement for the team. Look no further than Ford Field selling out of Lions season tickets for the first time ever this year.

Lions fever is here, and Hutchinson is leading the way.