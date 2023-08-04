Jeff Okudah carted off after suffering injury at Falcons training camp

Former Detroit Lions first-round pick Jeff Okudah suffered an injury on Friday at Atlanta Falcons training camp. Per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Okudah suffered what appeared to be a lower leg injury during one-on-one drills and was carted off the field. At this point, it’s too early to tell how serious it is.

This offseason, the Lions traded Okudah to the Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Detroit used that fifth-round pick to trade up three spots in the second round to select defensive back Brian Branch.

In his three years with the Lions, Okudah struggled with inconsistent play and injuries. He dealt with a core issue that held him to just nine games his rookie season and a torn Achilles in the 2021 season opener cost him his entire sophomore year. After a turbulent third season with Detroit, the Lions eventually decided to move on from Okudah—replacing him with veterans Emmanuel Moseley and Cameron Sutton in free agency.

Okudah had reportedly made some good early impressions with the Falcons in camp this summer. He was getting first-team reps opposite AJ Terrell and had been consistently making plays for Atlanta.

It’s a tough break and another rocky chapter in Okudah’s young career. Even though he no longer plays for the Lions, let’s hope for the best for the 24-year-old corner.