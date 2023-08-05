We’re nearly two weeks into NFL training camp and preseason action is right around the corner for the Detroit Lions. It’s good to finally have football back, even if we’re limited to hearing how players are performing through the lens of the local beat writers. As fans, we love to get our fix of Lions football anyway we can. Let’s talk about what’s been reported out of Lions camp so far.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

What has surprised you the most out of training camp so far?

Levi Onwuzurike being ready to start training camp was the most pleasant surprise for me. It had been a long and disappointing wait for the second-round pick to return to action, but he’s out there making the most out of his opportunities and all signs are pointing to him having a pretty good start to camp. You love to see it.

I would also say that Jameson Williams’ struggles in camp so far has been a slight surprise, but not too surprising considering this is his first true NFL offseason and training camp where he is healthy enough to practice. I’m not going to read into it too much. He’ll be more than fine.

One last thing to note for me is the Lions’ backup quarterback battle. This has more to do with me being confused than surprised, but the Lions continue to show interest in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and have yet to sign him. I’d have to assume that Teddy is either waiting things out or the two parties can’t seem to reach an agreement, because I’d find it hard to believe—with as much interest that the Lions have shown and as talented of a QB as he is—that Bridgewater wouldn’t be able to beat out Nate Sudfeld for the backup QB job.

What has been the biggest surprise to you? Scroll down to the comment section and share your answer.