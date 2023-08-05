Detroit Lions sign WR Avery Davis, waive EDGE Zach Morton

Before Saturday’s training camp practice, the Detroit Lions announced a few roster moves. They confirmed previous reports that they have signed cornerback Trae Hayes and waived/injured Jarren Williams. However, a pair of new roster moves were announced, too. The Lions have signed wide receiver Avery Davis and waived edge defender Zach Morton.

Davis is an interesting signing. An undrafted prospect out of Notre Dame, Davis missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his ACL late in 2021 and then again in 2022 (other leg) in practice. Heading into 2022, Davis was named a team captain for Notre Dame and expected to be the team’s top slot receiver. In 2021, he tallied 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

But Davis has experience at a few different positions. In high school, he was a dual-threat quarterback, in his sophomore year at Notre Dame, he played some running back, and he entered his junior year trying out at the cornerback position before eventually landing at wide receiver.

Davis will enter a crowded competition at wide receiver. While Detroit likely has its top four receivers (not including suspended Jameson Williams) in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Jones Jr., and Kalif Raymond, the battle for the fifth and sixth spots are wide open. Davis will compete with the likes of rookies Antoine Green, Dylan Drummond and Chase Cota, along with veterans Maurice Alexander and Denzel Mims. The Lions also recently signed former USFL receiver Trey Quinn.

As for Morton, the undrafted rookie out of Akron was far down the depth chart at the Lions’ competitive edge position.