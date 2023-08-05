By the end of Saturday’s training camp practice, the Detroit Lions were without two notable wide receivers. Jameson Williams, one of the team’s 2022 first-round picks, was absent for the entire practice for unknown reasons. Meanwhile, reserve Denzel Mims suffered a leg injury and did not return to action.

It’s been a tough camp for the Lions’ receiver position. Tom Kennedy is already on injured reserve after suffering an injury early in camp, while Trinity Benson was carted off early this week. While it appears he avoided a major injury, it may sideline him for a week or two.

Let’s break down the latest Lions injuries/absences one-by-one:

Out/Injured

WR Jameson Williams

At this point, it is not clear if Williams is suffering from any sort of injury. During the team’s “scrimmage” on Thursday, he did not appear to be hobbled. However, Williams already missed about a week of camp with a unspecified leg injury. While it’s premature to be worried about any long-term injuries with Williams, it certainly isn’t good for him to continue to miss critical time with the team before his suspension starts at the beginning of the regular season..

“It’s important. We need him out there,” coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week. “He needs the reps, he needs the mental reps.”

RB Jermar Jefferson

Jefferson was also completely absent from practice. There were no updates given from the team as to why he was not present.

WR Denzel Mims

During Saturday’s practice, Mims made a phenomenal catch over the middle of the field in team drills, but was bumped off-course mid-air by Tracy Walker, causing Mims to go down hard. The veteran receiver stayed on the ground for a long time before limping his way to the sidelines. The trainers appeared to be working on his lower leg/ankle. After getting treatment, Mims did not return to action and eventually walked back inside the facility under his own power.

Mims has only been with the team for two weeks after the Lions traded for the former second-round pick. He has been repping mostly with the second team and seemed to be trending towards a roster spot. Hopefully this injury isn’t too serious.

WR Trinity Benson

Benson remains out with a leg injury, but Campbell noted on Thursday that the outlook is good for him.

“It sounds promising, sounds promising. We(‘re) getting a second opinion on it, but I think we dodged one there. Looks like it could just be a sprain.”

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Moseley remains on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list, but he did speak to the media after practice for the first time since camp opened. Unfortunately, he didn’t provide many answers on the timetable of his return.

“I don’t know exactly when I’ll be out there, but I feel pretty good,” Moseley said. “I trust the trainers, trust the process, and trust everyone in the building that when the time is right, I’ll be out there.”

Also still out: QB Hendon Hooker (NFI)

Returned to practice

C Frank Ragnow

After missing the past couple practice, Ragnow was back and playing as the full-time center. It’s unclear if his absences were due to his wife’s pregnancy or if he was dealing with something else.

DB Ifeatu Melifonwu

After missing a few practices with a reported knee injury, Melifonwu was back at practice on Saturday. In team drills, he was mostly repping as the third-team safety—behind Tracy Walker and Saivion Smith as the No. 2 team. It’s unclear if that’s a demotion for Melifonwu or if they’re just easing him back in with the injury.