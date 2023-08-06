Detroit Lions bring back offensive lineman Oday Aboushi for workout

Detroit Lions players had the day off on Sunday, but team was still putting in work tinkering with their roster. Per Aaron Wilson, the Lions hosted guard Oday Aboushi for a workout on Sunday.

If that name sounds familiar, it should. Aboushi played for two season with the Lions from 2019 to 2020. Over that time, he made 21 game appearances and 13 starts. He played both right and left guard for Detroit.

Since then, Aboushi has played for both the Chargers (2021) and the Rams (2022). He was the Chargers’ starter at right guard for the first five games before suffering a torn ACL, and served as a backup for the Rams—eventually making four starts for the team.

At 32, Aboushi could bring some experience and steady depth to Detroit’s offensive line. While the Lions have a pretty hefty competition going there—they’re currently carrying nine interior offensive linemen—coach Dan Campbell recently said there haven’t been many standouts among the offensive line depth thus far in camp.

“There’s a group of guys that, ‘Let’s go. Somebody go take a job here. Somebody separate themselves from the other group,’” Campbell said. “And so there’s a lot of jockeying.”

It’s unclear if any signing is imminent with Aboushi, but he was clearly excited about the opportunity to return to Detroit, tweeting about it on Saturday morning.

Headed to Motown for a potential reunion with the boys In blue. #onepride — Oday Aboushi (@Oday_Aboushi76) August 5, 2023

In addition to Aboushi, the Lions also worked out offensive tackle Bobby Hart. A former seventh-round pick in 2015, Hart has started 67 career games. Most notably, he was the Cincinnati Bengals’ starting right tackle from 2018 to 2020.