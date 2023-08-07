After months of talks, the Detroit Lions are signing veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater according to Ian Rapoport. As of now, contract terms are not immediately available.

Bridgewater is a nine-year veteran who last played for the Miami Dolphins as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa. He has a history with this regime, as he was the backup quarterback for the New Orleans Saints when coach Dan Campbell was the tight ends coach and assistant head coach. In 2019, backing up Drew Brees, Bridgewater had to take over for a five-game span and won all five games—completing 68 percent of his passes for nine touchdowns, two interceptions, and 7.1 yards per pass attempt.

“I don’t think I’ve hidden anything about my feelings for Teddy Bridgewater, so if we can add a guy like Teddy and bring competition to the room, I’m all for it,” Campbell said during the opening week of training camp after the Lions brought Bridgewater in for a visit.

The signing immediately changes the dynamic of the team’s backup quarterback situation. Previously, it looked like Nate Sudfeld had a firm grasp on the position and had been performing moderately well. But with the addition of Bridgewater, one has to think that Sudfeld is now fighting for his job. This is likely bad news for undrafted rookie quarterback Adrian Martinez, who has struggled in the first two weeks of camp. This is also likely further proof that the Lions will continue to take things slow with third-round pick Hendon Hooker, who remains on the team’s Non-Football Injury list.

Campbell previously said that Sudfeld has been made aware of the team’s interest in Bridgewater. He also noted that the team’s interest in upgrading their backup position speaks to the franchise’s heightened goals this year.

“We’re (in) year three and I think we’re in a much better position and you want to know that you are in the best hands possible,” Campbell said. “I’ll leave it at that, but that’s also—it’s the competition. It doesn’t mean that Nate’s out of anything if we go this route, if it works out. You’ll feel good about whoever comes out of the fire is going to be the right guy to help you along the way, but yeah, you don’t want the wheels to fall off.”

The backup quarterback battle is now on.