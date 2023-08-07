The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that they will be live streaming Friday’s preseason opener on the team website and app for a brand-new alternate broadcast of the game.

The broadcast, hosted by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, will feature a running list of guests throughout the game, including general manager Brad Holmes, special assistant to the President/CEO and Chairperson Chris Spielman, Glover Quin, Golden Tate, and many others. This is the latest in alternate broadcast options that have become more commonplace after Monday Night Football’s “Manningcast” was a critical hit.

This is the first time the Lions have ever offered to broadcast preseason games over their website and app. The only downside is that this livestream will only be available to the local audience. If you’re not local to the area, you will still only be able to watch the games via an NFL+ subscription.

Still, it’s a unique way that the Lions are offering their preseason game against the New York Giants and it should be very convenient to any Lions fan who can’t be in front of a television on Friday night.

For more information on this alternate broadcast, including a full list of guests, check out the Lions’ press release here.

Here’s all the information you need to catch Friday night’s game:

Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants

Date: Friday, August 11

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

Local TV: Lions TV Network (FOX 2 Detroit, locally — Check your area here)

National TV: Not available, airing on NFL Network at 1 a.m. ET Saturday morning

Online streaming: DetroitLions.com and the Lions app (locally), NFL+ (nationally)

Radio: Check out the Lions radio affiliate map here