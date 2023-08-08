Here’s what Teddy Bridgewater brings to the Lions

Big news broke on Monday as Teddy Bridgewater, former first-round pick and a very active journeyman in the league, signed with the Detroit Lions. After months of speculation, Mr. Two Gloves is headed to the Motor City and joins a team that looks energized and exciting.

It’s not just an addition of a backup quarterback. Bridgewater holds tons of starting experience, can serve as a great teacher for Hendon Hooker (who now looks to serve a “redshirt” year) and has rapport with head coach Dan Campbell dating back to New Orleans.

On the latest Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re breaking down the signing, and big props to Ryan Mathews who has been calling for this move for a long time. We don’t stop there though; we’ve got plenty more to discuss as the Lions sell out season tickets for the first time in Ford Field history, plus landing a special alternate stream for the preseason featuring big names across national football media and Detroit sports.

Finally, we cap it all off by previewing what to expect with joint practices with the New York Giants (Football Giants) and the subsequent preseason game to be played. It’s all yours and it’s free to listen to, so why wouldn’t you do it right now?

