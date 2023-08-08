The Detroit Lions and New York Giants will kick off a pair of joint practices on Tuesday morning. These sets of practices have gained a ton of popularity recently for all the benefits it provides teams, players, and even fans. It’s a new set of faces for players to diversify the looks they see every day. It allows coaches to manipulate the game situation in ways that may not naturally occur during the preseason. And it’s a safer way to protect your quarterback and other players while also giving them competitive reps.

The Lions and Giants are two teams that enter 2023 with high expectations, and that should mean the next couple of days will be filled with competitive, energetic football.

So to help preview these practices and Friday’s preseason opener, our own Meko Scott recapped the five things he’ll be watching this week as the Lions and Giants face off.

