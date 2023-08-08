Detroit Lions, New York Giants joint practice live updates: Day 1

At 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning, the Detroit Lions and New York Giants will take the field at Allen Park for the first of a couple of joint practices in the lead up to their Friday preseason opener. It will be equal parts exciting and chaotic, as nearly 180 players will take the field all in front of Lions media, Giants media, and a load of hyped up Lions fans.

Pride of Detroit will be on hand to provide our own observations from practice—both in written and podcast form—but we’ll hardly be able to cover everything that happens Tuesday morning. So to help keep you informed and up-to-date on all the developments from Allen Park, we’ve put together this post to help track the news as it comes in.

Below, we have embedded two Twitter lists: one for the Lions media, the other with Giants media. These lists should provide a comprehensive and balanced look at Lions practice.

Unfortunately, due to new Twitter policies, the lists below likely won’t unfurl and update on its own. However, if you click the lists themselves, it should take you to Twitter, and the lists will live-update there. You will, however, have to be logged into a Twitter account.

Enjoy the coverage as it comes in, and be sure to share your thoughts on the latest developments from Lions training camp by scrolling to the comment section at the bottom of the page.

UPDATE:

Lions coach Dan Campbell noted that Jameson Williams will return to practice on Tuesday, but Jonah Jackson and Denzel Mims will be out with minor injuries.

Campbell also noted that Teddy Bridgewater will be in the building shortly, but is not expected to take the field until next week.

Lions beat writer Twitter list:

Giants Twitter list