Lions injury updates: Jonah Jackson not practicing, Jameson Williams returns against Giants

The Detroit Lions held their first of two joint training camp practices with the New York Giants on Tuesday and there were a few notable changes to the injury list. Most notable was starting offensive linemen Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson were among those not participating, while Jameson Williams was able to return to the practice field.

“Jamo (Jameson Williams) will be out there,” coach Dan Campbell told the media on Tuesday morning. “I think (Denzel) Mims may be down today. Jonah (Jackson) may not go, but they’re nothing serious.”

Ragnow’s absence appears due to his family obligations—he and his wife are expecting their first child—but Jackson’s inability to play appears to be injury related. Jackson was in Allen Park and in attendance but appeared to be wearing some protective equipment on his left hand. Campbell’s level of concern seemed low, so this could be a precautionary decision.

In addition, Mims was indeed not practicing, as Campbell eluded to, and neither was running back Craig Reynolds nor tight end Darnell Daniels. Mims was injured last practice after a collision with Tracy Walker, but it’s not clear what Reynolds and Daniels are dealing with, as they did not suffer a noticeable injury during the portions of practice available to the media. Trinity Benson was also not practicing, but this was expected as his injury was reportedly expected to keep him out this week.

Jameson Williams not only returned to practice on Tuesday but he was one of the first Lions players to take the field and was getting in some extra work with Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.

Jameson Williams quite literally the first Lions player on the field today. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) August 8, 2023

#Lions WR Jameson Williams was one of the first players out to practice today. He’s working with receivers coach Antwaan Randle El on some ball tracking/catching drills. pic.twitter.com/qzn7FB1Qjg — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) August 8, 2023

In addition to Williams, running back Jermar Jefferson also returned to the field after missing one practice over the weekend.