All offseason, we have marveled at how the hype surrounding the Detroit Lions continues to build. And just when you think things may have plateaued, another wave of national attention finds its way to the Motor City.

This past week, SB Nation conducted another round of national and team-focused polls (the Lions results can be found here), and when the topic of Who will win Coach of the Year was presented to the national audience, it was Lions coach Dan Campbell who received the majority of the vote—checking in with 46% of votes cast, more than double the second place vote getter:

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as Campbell—who finished seventh in last year’s results—has been the favorite for the post-season award since early March. At that time, Campbell was a +1100, according to the good folks over at DraftKings, but his odds have shifted over the last six months and now sit at +850.

After Campbell, Denver Broncos’ coach Sean Payton—who finished second in the SB Nation Reacts survey—checks in at +900, followed by Chicago Bears’ coach Matt Eberflus (+1100), Atlanta Falcons’ coach Arthur Smith (+1400), and Green Bay Packers’ coach Matt LaFleur (+1600).

Beyond Campbell, the only other person associated with the Lions who received post-season awards votes in the SB Nation Reacts polls was running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who finished fourth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Gibbs currently has the fifth-best odds to win the award, via DraftKings, checking in at +1000. Gibbs is also at +7500 (38th) in Offensive Player of the Year odds.

In case you were curious, there were a few other Lions rookies on the betting line for rookie of the year odds on their respective side of the ball, including: