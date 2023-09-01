The practice squad is finalized for now, and we are one step closer to the Detroit Lions making their 2023 debut against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

And while the Lions’ 2023 roster is a far cry from where they were around this time in 2021, we know depth is essential in the NFL due to the amount of injuries that are bound to pop up during the course of the regular season.

Having viable backups on your roster is a valuable commodity. Having capable players on your practice squad? An added luxury. Even so, coach Dan Campbell pointed out this week that if you’re in Detroit and on the practice squad, expect to play.

“There’s a reason why we want you back because we feel like you can help us and I mean, our practice squad players play,” Campbell said. “I mean they play during the year whether it’s injury or special teams or—I mean there’s a good chance you’re going to end up playing at some point this year if you’re with us.”

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Detroit Lions practice squad player has a chance to make some noise during the regular season?

My answer: I am going to go with the guy from up the road at Eastern Michigan University, wide receiver Dylan Drummond. For now, the Lions’ receiver room isn’t the deepest, and one or two injuries could see a player like Drummond elevated for a handful of weeks.

Drummond showed he could hang during the preseason and consistently made plays in the passing game.

What about you? Which player from the Lions’ practice squad has a chance to make some plays once the regular season is here? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.