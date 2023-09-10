NFL Week 1 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

The NFL season opened with a Detroit Lions 21-20 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, handing quarterback Patrick Mahomes his first opening game loss of his career. It was a gritty win for the Lions, but they showed their ability to fight through adversity and that they are capable of beating any team in the NFL.

On Sunday, the NFL has 14 games scheduled and the local Detroit audience will have a chance to watch all three of their division rivals. The 1 p.m. ET timeslot will have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings on CBS, while FOX will televise the San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers. The afternoon slate will also have two options for the local audience, as CBS follows their early game with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the New England Patriots (the losing team must employ Matt Patricia for the remainder of the season), while FOX’s second game features the new look Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will feature a battle between NFC East teams when the Dallas Cowboys travel to New York to take on the Giants. Then, on Monday night, your ESPN/ABC affiliate will feature AFC East rivals, with the Buffalo Bills visiting the New York Jets.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 16 games on the NFL Week 1 schedule:

Despite Week 1 being historically unpredictable, the Pride of Detroit staff had a consensus on five games: