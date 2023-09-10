NFL Week 1 Sunday first place open thread

The Detroit Lions have the first Sunday of the football season off, and it was well earned. After taking down the defending Super Bowl champions, several Lions players traveled across the country to visit their Alma Maters (sorry, Jahmyr Gibbs) to get some extra rest.

We, the fans, also get an opportunity for an early rest. After a late night on Thursday watching our fellas pick up the win—and maybe taking a Fireball shot in the process—we can sit back and just watch the first week of the NFL unfold this Sunday.

So if you’re just relaxing and watching all the football your body can physically handle this Sunday afternoon and chat with your fellow Lions fans, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll down to the comment section at the bottom of the post and share all of your thoughts from now until the end of Sunday Night Football tonight.

Happy footballin’, fellow first placers!

Here’s a look at the schedule for today

Bolded games will be televised locally to the Detroit area. For a full map of what games will be playing in your area, check out 506Sports.com.

1 p.m. ET games

Buccaneers at Vikings (CBS)

49ers at Steelers (FOX)

Texas at Ravens (CBS)

Bengals at Browns (CBS)

Jaguars at Colts (FOX)

Titans at Saints (CBS)

Cardinals at Commanders (FOX)

4 p.m. ET games

Packers at Bears (FOX)

Eagles at Patriots (CBS)

Raiders at Broncos (CBS)

Dolphins at Chargers (CBS)

Rams at Seahawks (FOX)

Sunday Night Football — 8:20 p.m. ET