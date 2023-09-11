‘Monday Night Football’ Week 1 expert picks: Bills at Jets

The NFL closes out the opening week of the 2023 NFL season with a matchup between AFC East division rivals, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. This game will be played in New York at MetLife Stadium, but the Bills have won five of the last six meetings.

After finishing 2022 with both the offensive and defensive rookies of the year—Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner respectively—then adding quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, the Jets are a popular pick in the AFC this season. Unfortunately for New York, their early schedule looks daunting. After facing off against the Bills in Monday’s game, they travel to Dallas in Week 2, and then are back home for three of their next four games, taking on the Patriots, Chiefs, and Eagles. They’ll need to be at their best in this game or they could be facing an uphill battle all season.

Meanwhile, the Bills have won the AFC East three years in a row, have built an incredibly strong sustainable roster, and are once again favorites to win the division. The Bills sport a talented and deep roster in 2023, and with superstar quarterback Josh Allen leading the way, they seem poised at another run at the Super Bowl.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Bills by less than a field goal and the majority of the POD staff are picking the Bills on the moneyline and are willing to give up the points.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Monday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, New York

TV: ESPN/ABC, ESPN 2

ESPN/ABC Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

ESPN 2, Manning Cast: Peyton and Eli Manning host an alternate version of coverage

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!