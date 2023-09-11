The Detroit Lions (1-0) are riding high after knocking off the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 in Week 1 of the regular season. But as they enter Week 2, they likely have revenge on their minds as they prepare to host the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET).

Last season, not only did the Seahawks beat the Lions 48-45, but a Week 18 Seattle win over the Rams knocked Detroit out of playoff contention. Two facts that surely don’t sit well with Lions fans and likely don't sit well with the players either.

When the initial 2023 schedule was released, the Lions original bet line saw them favored by 2 points and since then, that number has steadily increased. As of Friday (the day following the Lions win), the folks over at DraftKings extended the opening line to 3 points. But after the Seahawks lost to the Rams 30-13 on Sunday, DraftKings altered the betting line once again, setting the new bet line as Lions -5.5 points. Currently, only three other Week 2 games have a bigger line.

In an opening game that our SB Nation brothers, Field Gulls called “atrocious to watch,” the Seahawks, took a 13-7 lead into the half, and then folded, giving up 23 unanswered points in the second half without not being able to muster more than 12 yards of offense.

Here’s more from Field Gulls winners and losers post-game column from Mookie Alexander:

“That was dispiriting. It’s just one game. It is just one game and even good teams can occasionally have awful Week 1 performances and then look smoother the rest of the way. But the Seattle Seahawks not only looked incompetent against the Los Angeles Rams, they lost key players to injury. The season legit could be in peril by the bye week if the Seahawks play anywhere close to that level of bad. That’s how panicked I am about what we just witnessed, because not only did the offense surprisingly crumble, but the defense’s only good thing all afternoon was stopping the run anywhere other than the goal line. I would’ve been annoyed with, say, a 31-28 loss but not 30-13 when it could’ve been a lot worse. A 23-0 2nd half with only 12 yards of offense is freaking dismal.”

The Seahawks have two ways they could respond to their “dismal” game. Option one: They use this loss to serve as a wake-up call, thus resulting in them bringing the “A” game to Detroit. Option two: They struggle to right the ship and get rolled by a Lions team brimming with confidence after knocking off the Super Bowl Champs.

It should be fun to see how Week 2 plays out.