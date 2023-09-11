If there was ever a year to tailgate full out for a Detroit Lions home game, this very well may be it.

The squad is red-hot right now, especially coming off a primetime win against the defending Super Bowl champions, plus season tickets are sold out — there is sure to be a ton of people out and about on home game days. The downtown area changes so fast, it may be hard to keep up with the best scenes to properly celebrate the boys in Honolulu blue. You’re in luck, The Detroit Free Press put together a tailgating guide.

It starts with some tips mostly for the eating aspect of tailgating, plus five game day recipes. They also compiled a list of 10 places to eat and drink ahead of a game, featuring classics like Elwood located right outside Ford Field and newer spots like Union Assembly near the Fox Theatre. As someone who lived downtown for a long time, I do have to say it’s surprising Eastern Market isn’t on the list — it’s *the* tailgating spot. Vivio’s is right in the center, best known for their excellent Bloody Mary.

Eastern Market in Detroit. Vivio's for a Bloody Mary and their exceptional Steamed Mussels. Then wander the other fine establishments in this historically significant market district. pic.twitter.com/g50vUHKXyo — DavidinSL (@DavidinSL) February 10, 2022

Take a walk through some gorgeous building murals and you’ll find Eastern Market Brewing Company, a craft brewery and taproom. If you’ve got some time to kill, Vintage Eastern Market is full of hidden treasures, including the neat vintage Megatron jersey I got over the summer.

Eastern Market Brewing company - opens today! Looks like a perfect happy hour #FreshFriday destination @embctweets https://t.co/RLcn91IqNa pic.twitter.com/pVcqVAFq0m — Group 55 Marketing (@Group55) October 20, 2017

Eastern Market Antiques gets a new name - Vintage Eastern Market - and space. https://t.co/rzwz6yr1Th pic.twitter.com/JAKkq6Y5V0 — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) February 14, 2020

Of course, these are just a few options on a giant list of treasures throughout Detroit. Where are your favorite spots to tailgate and dine before a Lions game?

And onto the rest of your notes.

If you’re the typical Lions fan, despite the win, you’re likely still fuming about the controversial non-calls on Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor. So The Athletic’s Kalyn Kahler spoke with Green Bay Packers’ David Bakhtiari, who kept getting tagged during the game because he’s well known for, as Kahler puts it, “his own perfectly timed get-off, which opponents and critics might say should be considered a false start.” ($)

Peter King touches on that a little bit more in Football Morning in America. He also crowns the best player on the field for Detroit from Thursday night’s win. And I also enjoyed what he said about the upcoming matchup: “Practice that silent snap count this week, Geno Smith. A cacophonous Lions’ home opener, combined with the irrepressible pass-rush of Aidan Hutchinson, is going to make it difficult for the Seahawks to hear and for Smith to perform.”

Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon explains how Jared Goff excels like no other quarterback at in-breaking routes.

Lions QB Jared Goff was the NFL’s best at throwing in-breaking routes in 2022 and he’s keeping it up in 2023 https://t.co/cuTCKsOuUd — The Lions Wire (@thelionswire) September 11, 2023

In case you missed it, the Cowboys pulverized the Giants on primetime TV 40-0, leading to this tweet:

This is maybe the worst I've ever seen an NFL team play, and I watched the Lions go 0-16. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) September 11, 2023

I just wanted to make sure you saw this video of Brad Holmes celebrating the big win with fans at Arrowhead. You know who would never.

Me walking into WEEK 1 from my couch knowing my team is already 1-0. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/qEPlouprsT — Natalie Sparbeck (@NatSparbeck) September 10, 2023

Speaking of which, I’m still enjoying seeing how well Lions fans traveled all the way to Kansas City.

Heads up if you’re heading to Ford Field on Sunday, our friend Sweta’s already checking out parking and spots are already pricey.