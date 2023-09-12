What the Detroit Lions’ win over the Chiefs means for the 2023 season

The cool thing about Thursday football games is the extra rest, but that’s not just for the players. Fans get a chance to bask in glory (or ignominy; but not today, not today) for a little while longer, and those who want to dig deeper into the football game’s anatomy have some extra time to chew on it.

On the latest Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re going back to Kansas City and combing over the game that was, now with time to evaluate statistics and film and gain greater insight into the Lions victory. We break down the big narratives that have come out of the game, including the dreaded conversation of “asterisks,” plus areas where we feel the Lions could use some improvement.

We’re also evaluating performances from key players in this game, including a handful of defensive standouts, the role of the running backs and how well the passing game fared in its first outing of 2023. We also took some time to survey the NFC North, especially after the disastrous first games for the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, plus a quick preview of next Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

We just passed our anniversary on Sunday, and once again PODcast is still going strong for another year. Thank you to everyone who’s been on this journey with us.

