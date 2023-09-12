With the Chiefs in the rearview, the Detroit Lions may have gotten the toughest opponent on their schedule out of the way in Week 1, escaping with a road win. We saw a lot of upsets in the first week, which can be normal because Week 1 is always unpredictable. It’s tough to know how a team is going to look after an offseason of reconstruction and a meaningless preseason.

The Minnesota Vikings, coming off of a 13-win season, lost to a Buccaneers team that many thought might be one of the worst teams in the NFL. They still might, and the Vikings look like they could be a lot worse than anyone expected. I mean, I knew a regression year was imminent, but losing to the Bucs? That’s unexpected.

The first two weeks of the season were looking like it was going to be a mini gauntlet for the Lions facing off against the Chiefs and Seahawks, but now after a number of unfortunate injuries to the Seahawks’ roster, a 2-0 start is looking more likely than not.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Who is the toughest remaining opponent on the Lions’ schedule?

My answer: The recency bias in me is going to go with the Dallas Cowboys, who just annihilated the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football in a 40-0 blowout win.

The Lions play the Cowboys on the road for the second year in a row. This year, the matchup comes in Week 17 on a Saturday night primetime game. Unless there are no stakes involved in this game, which seems unlikely, this could be a battle of epic proportions between two teams fighting for a division title late in the season. The Lions also have the added bulletin board material of getting trounced by the Cowboys last year, 24-6.