Injury update: Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker misses Tuesday’s practice

The Detroit Lions got an early start on Seattle Seahawks week, returning to practice on Tuesday, rather than a normal Wednesday start. Only one player was absent on the field, left tackle Taylor Decker.

In Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Decker played on all 70 offensive snaps, but he was spotted in a walking boot after the game. Friday, coach Dan Campbell revealed that Decker played through most of the game an ankle injury, but expressed some optimism about his situation.

“He played the whole game with it and finished out, which man, that was outstanding,” Campbell said. “I mean Deck’s a tough SOB, man. So, man, to watch him battle out there, it was impressive. So, look, we’ll know a lot more in a few days, but I’m encouraged because I know, there again, he finished out that game and we’re pretty good everywhere else.”

On Monday, Campbell was a little more guarded in his response about Decker’s condition.

“He’s alright. We’ll see,” Campbell said.

If Decker can’t go this week, the Lions have a few different routes they can take to replace the left tackle. The simplest would be to replace him with reserve Matt Nelson. Detroit could also move Penei Sewell to left tackle and Nelson to right. Furthermore, the Lions could shake things up more—but play arguably their top five remaining offensive linemen—by moving starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai to tackle and replacing him with veteran reserve guard Graham Glasgow.

The Lions’ Week 2 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, are also dealing with injuries to their offensive tackles. Left tackle Charles Cross is dealing with turf toe while Abe Lucas is dealing with a lingering knee injury. Coach Pete Carroll gave an update on both on Monday.

“We’ve got some work to do,’ Carroll said. ‘Charles hurt his toe, and he’s a big man, so we’ve got to see how he takes to that during the week. We won’t know for a while. With Abe, it’s just an old knee thing he’s got going on, he’s got an aggravation deal that he’s dealing with. We’ve just got to see how he handles it. It just got really uncomfortable late in the game, and he had to come out.”

The Seahawks look like they’re preparing to be without at least one of those players, as they have reportedly signed 41-year-old veteran Jason Peters on Tuesday.

The first injury report of the week for both teams is expected on Wednesday.