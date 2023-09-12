Earlier this offseason, the Detroit Lions announced that for the first time in Ford Field history, they have sold out all of their available season tickets. On Tuesday, the Lions made another announcement, this time informing the public that they are releasing a limited supply of standing room only tickets for their upcoming Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.

You can purchase your tickets at DetroitLions.com or you can buy them directly from Ticketmaster.

“I’m expecting it to be loud,” coach Dan Campbell said of the expected crowd noise at Ford Field. “I know what Arrowhead is—and it was loud. I expect it to be louder than that. I really do. I just know our fans. It’ll be to the point where you can’t hear yourself think.”

The Lions offered standing room tickets twice last season, in the home opener against the Eagles and against the Vikings in December. Following the game against Philadelphia, with 64,537 paid fans in attendance, several coaches and players from the Eagles noted the noise level was difficult to deal with.

“Yeah, it was loud,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after the game. “Yeah, and you know what? The Lions, the people of Detroit, they came out for this game, and we obviously knew it was going to be like that.”

Ford Field hasn’t always had a reputation for being loud but it has been a difficult place to play over the past two seasons. In Week 2 of last year, in a game against the Washington Commanders, Ford Field registered a decibel level of 126.1, which is the current stadium record.

With another group of Lions fans available to be in attendance, that record could go down this weekend.