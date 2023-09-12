Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we are asking Lions fans two questions:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What concerns you most about the Seattle Seahawks?

With regards to the first survey question, this is a weekly question that we will ask weekly and track the results throughout the season. The last time we asked this question, 97% of fans said they were confident in the direction of the franchise, and after knocking off the defending Super Bowl Champions in Week 1, I imagine that number could go up.

The second survey question is specific to this week and focuses on your biggest concern with the Lions' upcoming opponent, the Seattle Seahawks. In the survey, you can choose from the following options:

Mobile QB

Wide receivers

Running backs

Seahawks bouncing back after a tough loss

The last time the Lions faced the Seahawks, Geno Smith showed off his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback. Smith threw for 320 passing yards, ran for 49 rushing yards, and accounted for three touchdowns. The Seahawks won 48-45 in a shootout.

Of the Seahawks wide receivers in last year's game, starters Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf accounted for 240 of Smith’s 320 passing yards. And making them even more dangerous, this offseason, they added Jaxon Smith-Nigba via a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

On the ground last year, Rashaad Penny racked up 151 yards, with Kenneth Walker adding another 29 rushing yards, to go along with Smith’s 49. While Penny is no longer with the team, Seattle drafted Zach Charbonnet in the second round to keep the rotation dangerous.

While last season the Seahawks were a problem for the Lions, Seattle started off this season with a thud. Against a bad “on paper” Rams team—where you would struggle to recognize a defender beyond Aaron Donald—Smith threw for just 95 yards, while the collective team only rushed for 85 yards. As a total offense, they put up 12 yards in the second half... 12.

So are the Seahawks ready to bounce back in a building where they lit it up last season? Or have they been exposed and are missing some chemistry?

Note: Results from the Reacts survey will be posted later this week.