The Detroit Lions released their first injury report of Week 2 on Wednesday—even though they practiced on Tuesday and gave the players Wednesday off as a way of reacclimating after a Thursday game—as they prepared to take on the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on Sunday.

Injured reserve, Non-Football injury list

No changes here, as expected. Both players will, at a minimum, be out through Week 4.

No practice on Tuesday

LT Taylor Decker (ankle)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring)

CB Khalil Dorsey (illness)

Decker injured his ankle during the Chiefs game but played through it and was put in a walking boot post-game as a precaution/recovery measure.

“He played the whole game with it and finished out, which man, that was outstanding,” coach Dan Campbell updated the media on Friday. “I mean Deck’s a tough SOB, man. So, man, to watch him battle out there, it was impressive. So, look, we’ll know a lot more in a few days, but I’m encouraged because I know, there again, he finished out that game and we’re pretty good everywhere else.”

On Monday, Campbell’s update was minimal, only commenting, “He’s alright. We’ll see,” followed by Decker not practicing on Tuesday.

Last season, a player injured during the previous week’s game would routinely miss Wednesday’s practice. Then, if capable, would slowly ramp up their re-acclimation process during the week, often taking limited practices. Unfortunately, we won’t know if Decker is on this return-to-play schedule until Thursday’s practice.

After being a limited participant for all three practices in Week 1, Moseley was ruled OUT ahead of the Lions game against the Chiefs as he works his way back from his ACL. Moseley had a hamstring injury added to his injury list this week after practicing on Tuesday. That could push his Lions debut back.

Dorsey has an illness and could return at any time once it clears his system.

Full practice

C Frank Ragnow (toe)

Ragnow’s toe injury may be something that he dealt with throughout his entire career. But thanks to the Lions' new Director of Player Health and Performance, Brett Fischer, the Lions Pro Bowl center is feeling more optimistic about his ability to manage his injury through pre-determined veteran rest days.

No longer on the injury report

DT Isaiah Buggs (Illness)

DB Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

Buggs missed practice early in the week with an illness but was able to return to three full practices and appears to be past it. Melifonwu also was fully participating, but he also saw game action as well.

Seahawks injury report

The big news out of Seahawks camp on Wednesday was that they placed starting right tackle Abe Lucas on injured reserve, making him unavailable for this weekend’s game.

The Seahawks have placed starting RT Abe Lucas on IR, meaning he is out for at least 4 games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 13, 2023

Here’s the rest of the Seahawks injury report: