 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Pride of Detroit Direct! Jeremy Reisman sent out the premium newsletter to subscribers just hours after the Lions' opening win. Click here for more info and a 7-day free trial.

Filed under:

Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs leads NFL in broken tackles on run plays—watch them all here

Despite only carrying the ball seven times, Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL in broken tackles on run plays.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs carried the ball just seven times in his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he made quite an impact in those seven rushes. According to PFF, Gibbs forced six missed tackles on those seven plays. If that ratio didn’t already seem impressive enough, those six missed tackles actually led the entire NFL in Week 1 for rushing plays.

Gibbs only played a total of 19 snaps in his debut, rushing for 42 yards on his seven carries and adding another 18 yards via two catches. But after the debut he put up, Lions coach Dan Campbell said Gibbs’ workload will increase going forward.

“Gibbs, he’s pretty electric, and he’s only going to get better,” Campbell said. “And he’s going to get a bigger piece of pie as we move forward.”

Where Gibbs’ ceiling is we’ll find out soon enough. But for now, enjoy all nine touches from his game last Thursday:

  • The Lions vs. Seahawks game is getting the No. 1 crew from FOX this week:

  • Frank Ragnow is holding another charity event at Ford Field in October. Click the link in the tweet below for more information:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.