Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs carried the ball just seven times in his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he made quite an impact in those seven rushes. According to PFF, Gibbs forced six missed tackles on those seven plays. If that ratio didn’t already seem impressive enough, those six missed tackles actually led the entire NFL in Week 1 for rushing plays.

Rookie runners making moves in Week 1 (per @PFF):#Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs led all NFL players with 6 forced missed tackles on runs in Week 1.#OnePride #Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson tied for the NFL lead with 4 forced missed tackles on receptions in Week 1.#DirtyBirds… — Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) September 12, 2023

Gibbs only played a total of 19 snaps in his debut, rushing for 42 yards on his seven carries and adding another 18 yards via two catches. But after the debut he put up, Lions coach Dan Campbell said Gibbs’ workload will increase going forward.

“Gibbs, he’s pretty electric, and he’s only going to get better,” Campbell said. “And he’s going to get a bigger piece of pie as we move forward.”

Where Gibbs’ ceiling is we’ll find out soon enough. But for now, enjoy all nine touches from his game last Thursday:

Every touch #Lions Jahmyr Gibbs got in his NFL debut: pic.twitter.com/fKdzH6zHrw — ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) September 8, 2023

One of my favorite reads after every week is Aaron Schatz’s Quick Reads. There’s not a ton on the Lions here, but it’s worth noting that Jared Goff had the fourth-highest DYAR of Week 1.

The Lions vs. Seahawks game is getting the No. 1 crew from FOX this week:

The Lions/Seahawks game has drawn the Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen broadcast crew this week with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi handling the sidelines. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) September 12, 2023

Campbell got a shoutout—and the lead—of Ted Nguyen’s “Best and Worst coaching decisions” of Week 1, which includes a nice breakdown of the fake punt.

Frank Ragnow is holding another charity event at Ford Field in October. Click the link in the tweet below for more information:

Our 2nd annual #NightofMemories fundraising event is on 10/16 from 6:30-9:30 PM. Join @KNARFWONGAR & his @Lions teammates at Ford Field for an evening of football, food, & fun to support the #RagsRemembered outreach programs. For tickets: https://t.co/kKqOIvMFYr. @lucyragnow pic.twitter.com/8uGnG2ezS9 — frankragnowfdn (@frankragnowfdn) September 12, 2023

How did the Lions’ first-round rookies compare to everyone else in this class? PFF shared grades for all 31 first-round picks and had a nice blurb about Gibbs and Jack Campbell.