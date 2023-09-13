Matthew Stafford reportedly to be featured in Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ season 2

According to a report from our friends at Turf Show Times, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will be featured in season 2 of the Netflix documentary series “Quarterback.”

If you’re unfamiliar, the show follows NFL quarterbacks throughout the entire season, detailing their preparation throughout the week, how the play on game day, and their lives outside of football. The first season of the series featured three quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

Obviously, Stafford now plays for the Los Angeles Rams, but many Lions fans still follow his career after becoming fans of him for his 12 years in Detroit. Some, though, have moved on after the veteran quarterback requested to be traded from Detroit, not wanting to go through another rebuild at that stage in his career. The amicable split appears to have worked out for both sides, as Stafford immediately got a Super Bowl ring, while the Lions got ample draft capital to help springboard their franchise into the playoff contender they are today.

As for the show, it should be a fascinating look into Stafford’s life. He typically lives his life off the grid, avoiding most social media. However, his wife Kelly Stafford certainly isn’t afraid of the limelight, hosting her own weekly podcast called “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank.”

It was on that podcast that Kelly recently revealed that Matthew was having trouble relating to his young teammates. Could we see a glimpse of that during this documentary series? Will there be anything about the Staffords’ time in Detroit?

Given that Season 1 of “Quarterback” dropped on July 12, it will be a long time before we get any answers to those questions.

One remaining question, too, is who else will be featured on the show? If you’re wondering if current Lions quarterback Jared Goff will be featured, he recently told 97.1 The Ticket that he turned down the opportunity.

“I really don’t know if it’s as distracting as people may think, the way that they do it, but just wasn’t the right fit for me this year,” Goff said. “Maybe one day.”