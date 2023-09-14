There was no better start to the 2023 NFL season than the Detroit Lions taking down the Chiefs on the road, though it was not a perfect performance by any means. For fantasy managers, it was actually a pretty modest performance by the visitors, as the (offensive) touchdowns were sparse.

With the Seattle Seahawks coming to town this weekend, there could be an uptick in production from the Lions regulars. Seattle gave up 30 points to the Rams this weekend, and the Detroit crowd is sure to provide a boost in the home opener. Hopefully that means plenty of fantasy points, at least on one side of the ball!

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What Lions-Seahawks start/sit decisions are you making?

My answer: I told you last week that David Montgomery could be a play, and consensus rankings now have him as a high RB2 this week, essentially level with Jahmyr Gibbs. While I still like him again, I feel like Gibbs showed enough to earn more touches, and I believe that the closeness of these rankings is a little reactionary. Look for the rookie to make a big splash on Sunday and make his way into the RB1 range.

On the other side, I just do not see it with Geno Smith. The Seattle quarterback was bad against the Rams, and though he is not completely immobile, the only reason Patrick Mahomes was able to have some success last week was because of his legs. The revamped Lions defense is getting to force some pressure, and I think Smith’s numbers end up pretty modest in Week 2.