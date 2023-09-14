The Detroit Lions took the practice field again on Thursday, and they were missing the same three players from Tuesday’s practice. Coach Dan Campbell did not speak with the media, so we did not get any injury updates, but a second missed practice after an extended layoff from Week 1 is somewhat concerning.

No practice on Thursday

LT Taylor Decker (ankle)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring)

CB Khalil Dorsey (illness)

Decker injured his ankle during the Chiefs game but was able to play through it and earned praise from Campbell for his efforts. Decker left Kansas City in a walking boot, which is not unusual for an injury suffered during the game, but his absence from practice seven days later has raised some concerns about his ability for this Sunday’s game.

Campbell will address the media on Friday, and will surely be asked about his starting left tackle’s status, while Decker will have another practice to return to action. There is still time for him to recover and play against the Seahawks, but that window appears to be closing.

If Decker can’t go, the Lions do have a few options on how to approach replacing him, with the most likely being Penei Sewell shifting to left tackle and Matt Nelson being promoted to right tackle—as they did in 2021 when Decker missed games with a finger injury.

Moseley appeared to be on the right track to recovery from his ACL injury, but a new hamstring injury has limited his ability to rehab. A second missed practice likely means the Lions will roll with the same secondary they did last week, assuming Dorsey is able to put his symptoms behind him by Sunday.

Full practice

C Frank Ragnow (toe)

Ragnow’s rest days will likely be intermittent as he communicates how he is feeling with the training staff. With a second practice under his belt, he seems to be looking good this week, and even if he takes Friday off, that shouldn’t be overly concerning.

Seahawks injury report

We will update the Seahawks injury report once it is released.