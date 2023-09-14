‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 2 expert picks: Vikings at Eagles

The NFL opens up Week 2 with a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles on “Thursday Night Football.” The Eagles and Vikings have faced off 26 times in their franchises' histories, with Minnesota winning 15 of those games, though Philadelphia won their most recent matchup 24-7 last September.

Last week, the Eagles and Vikings had similar performances but there was one key difference between them that was the biggest catalyst in Philadelphia being 1-0 and Minnesota being 0-1. Both offenses threw the ball as their primary method of moving the ball, while both defenses were stout against the run and vulnerable against the pass.

So what was the difference? Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins turned the ball over three times, while the Eagles secondary managed to force a turnover—Darius Slay had a pick-six.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Eagles by nearly a touchdown and the majority of the POD staff are willing to give up those points, while everyone thinks the Eagles will win the game outright, posting a clean sweep on the moneyline.

Here is a look at who each of our staff is picking for Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Thursday Night Football” game:

Date: Monday, September 14, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Prime Video

Prime Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Online Stream/Replay: Prime Video, NFL+ Premium (Replay)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!