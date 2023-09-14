Former Seattle Seahawks’ linebacker K.J. Wright knows a thing or two about playing defense in the National Football League. After all, Wright was a cog in some of the great defenses in Seattle during the “Legion of Boom” era.

So when he talks ball, those looking to learn more about the game should listen. And if you’re a Detroit Lions fan, you have to be happy with what he is saying about your team’s offense ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Seahawks.

“They nice” said Wright of the Lions’ offense, with a focus on their vaunted offensive line. “When I turn on the tape, I’m really looking to see which teams are about that life when it comes to running the football. Who is really about that life when it comes to controlling the line of scrimmage. This Detroit Lions’ offensive line is ‘bout that life.”

Wright does an excellent job throughout the video of breaking down the Lions’ offense in a nuanced way. From breaking down schemes, what the defense is seeing based on pre-snap motion, and plenty of love for the likes of Lions’ players like running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. And of course, the offensive line gets a ton of love—with a particular focus on right tackle Penei Sewell.

“Watch this dude. We running your way, drive this dude off the line of scrimmage. He’s taking this dude to the opposite hash, and laying on top of him” said Wright of the Lions’ third-year tackle. “This dude makes a statement each and every play. I’m gonna take you, drive you and lay on top of you. And what are you gonna do about it?”

Really great content here from Wright, and if you want to learn more about the game of football, I highly suggest watching this video and subscribing to his channel.

You can watch the entire film breakdown from Wright below:

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Worth noting that as the Lions continue their progression in 2023, they are still a really young football team.

Here is the *actual corrected* snap-weighted age table for Week 1.



Five oldest teams: Saints, Broncos, Eagles, 49ers, Bills

Five youngest: Giants, Chiefs, Packers, Bears, Lions pic.twitter.com/E6Ls2vkMCW — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 14, 2023

Sorry, Pete. He’s ours.

Pete Carroll mentioned again today how much Seahawks liked him coming out of the draft. https://t.co/4zqX0EZMiV — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 14, 2023

Make sure you vote for Lions rookie Brian Branch as the NFL’s Rookie of the Week.

Let's get @BrianBB_1 the first belt of the year! — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 14, 2023

Worth noting as we get closer to Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks at Ford Field.

The state of the #Seahawks at tackle:



Abe Lucas to IR. Charles Cross hurting.



Could ex-Eagles All-Pro Jason Peters, 41, who was learning teammates' names as today's practice began, start Sunday against some raging Lions?



"Maybe": https://t.co/YjUOSOE9Pw @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 13, 2023