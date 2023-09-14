Former Lions RB D’Andre Swift has career night vs. Vikings

In his Philadelphia Eagles debut last week, former Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift barely made an impact. In 19 snaps, Swift saw just a single carry for 3 yards and a catch for 0 yards.

But in Week 2, with Eagles starting running back Kenneth Gainwell out with an injury, Swift had arguably the best game of his professional career—all while playing the first home game in his hometown.

The Eagles made Swift the workhorse back on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, and the fourth-year running back rewarded their trust. On 28 carries, Swift set a career-high with 175 rushing yards while adding a touchdown. This was only the second time in Swift’s career that he’s tallied over 20 rushing attempts in a game, with his high being 33 carries for 130 yards in a 2021 game for the Lions.

This offseason, the Lions opted to upgrade their running back room, spending the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Jahmyr Gibbs. Given that Gibbs and Swift had a lot of overlapping talents, the Lions ended up trading Swift to the Eagles for a 2025 fourth-round pick two days later, while also swapping seventh-round picks with Philly. Gibbs had a strong debut for Detroit, rushing for 42 yards on seven carries while adding another 18 yards on two catches against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s nice to see Swift have some success, as he flashed plenty of potential in Detroit for three years. The biggest issue Swift had for the Lions was his durability. Though he only missed 10 games over three seasons, Detroit constantly managed his workload as he battled through injury after injury. Thursday night was a huge step in the right direction for Swift, as he tries to prove he can handle a bigger load on gameday.