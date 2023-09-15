Survey results: Lions fans most concerned about Seahawks bouncing back after loss

The Detroit Lions are 1-0 on the season and headed toward a revenge matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 at Ford Field. On Tuesday, we polled Lions fans, asking them two questions:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What concerns you most about the Seattle Seahawks?

With regards to the first survey question, the results are in, and as expected, fans' confidence in the direction of the franchise expanded from 97% (the previous time we polled this question) up to 99% after beating the Chiefs in Week 1. Which still strangely seems a bit low.

In the second poll (specific to this week), we found out that Lions fans are most concerned with the Seattle Seahawks bouncing back from a terrible loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Well, rest assured Lions fans, Detroit’s coaching staff is preparing for just that thing.

“This team always presents problems (for us),” coach Dan Campbell said of the Seahawks. “It’s been a thorn in our side for two years and so, we know what’s going to be coming in here. We’re going to assume the best out of them and they got after us pretty good last year, real good, so that’s something we won’t forget.”

In fact, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is (rightfully) viewing this as an opportunity to get revenge on Seattle, after losses to them in each of the previous seasons.

“I hear you guys talk about how they have a bad taste in their mouth, well hell, I’ve got one in my mouth too,” Glenn said. “We gave up 50 points damn near twice. So, our guys will be ready to play. They’ll be ready to play.”

Can’t ask for much more.

Here are a few of the explanations from voters in the comment section of the original article: