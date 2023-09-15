NFL Week 2 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 2 opened with the Philadelphia Eagles handing the Minnesota Vikings their second loss of the season. The Eagles dominated on the ground, running behind former Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, who had a career-high 175 rushing yards. Philadelphia also forced and recovered four fumbles, often shutting down the Vikings offense before it could get started—the Minnesota offense has now turned the ball over seven times through the first two weeks of the season.

On Sunday, the NFL has 14 games scheduled and the local Detroit audience will have two games to choose from in the 1 p.m. slot: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions on FOX, while CBS will have Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars for commercial breaks. At 4:25, CBS will have a second game, featuring the New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will feature a battle between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, while “Monday Night Football” features a double-header: NFC South rivals face off when the New Orleans Saints travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers on ESPN. Then, shortly after, your ABC affiliate will feature AFC North rivals: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 16 games on the NFL Week 2 schedule:

Here are the Week 2 games that the Pride of Detroit staff agree on: