Planning to wear a blue ski mask to Detroit Lions game? Follow this one rule

Detroit Lions C.J. Gardner-Johnson is trying to start a new tradition among fans. During warmups to the game and after their win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the veteran defensive back sported a blue ski mask.

“I was like, ‘Oh that’s hard,’” Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said on his podcast this week. “After the game, I was like, ‘Bro, you need to do that every game. Just you, walk out of that tunnel. You go in the front, you have a ski mask on and we’ll just all be behind you.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do that.’”

So what’s the deal with the mask? What’s the significance?

“What did coach and Brad (Holmes) said? We’re villains, right?” Gardner-Johnson said.

He also wanted Lions fans to become part of the tradition, calling for all Lions fans to show up to Sunday’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks wearing one.

“They’re part of us. It’s our culture. I’m changing it,” Gardner-Johnson said.

Fans have responded in droves. Requests for blue ski masks on Amazon are on backorder. Local apparel company Questionable Teez quickly sold out their supply in just days.

But if you’re one of the lucky who has gotten their hands on a blue ski mask already and plan on showing up Sunday, there is one important rule to know: you will not be permitted to enter the stadium with the mask on, but once in the stadium, you can wear it.

The reasoning is pretty simple: everyone must go through security—and as policy has always stated—people must uncover their faces, heads, etc., to make their way into the stadium.

So if you’re heading to Sunday’s sold-out game, make sure to keep that mask off until you get into the stadium, otherwise, security will slow to a crawl.