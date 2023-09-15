When the Detroit Lions take down the defending Super Bowl champions on primetime television, it’s only right fans deserve every morsel of footage from the big win.

The Lions media team released Week 1’s Sights and Sounds—an extended version. Each episode features a player mic’d up and Charles Harris is the man of the hour this week. You also hear impassioned pump-up speeches from Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell, and of course Dan Miller’s fabulous calls.

In the first few seconds, you can hear NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth say: “The hype train’s over Detroit, it’s time to go to work.” The Lions said, “BET.”

If you’re looking for an extra way to get hyped for Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, look no further:

And onto the rest of your notes.

Over on NFL.com, Maurice Jones-Drew aka MJD ranked the top 15 running backs heading into Week 2. Both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs made the list.

Men’s Journal had a chat with Aidan Hutchinson about his fitness routine, how he keeps focused on the road, and how leg day is a killer, even for him.

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta offers what readers should know about the upcoming match up, very much suggesting it’s going to be a tough one for the Seahawks.

On Saturday, you can watch a livestream of the Barry Sanders Statue celebration.

Join us for a live stream of the @BarrySanders Statue Celebration Saturday #EasyToCelebrate | @BudLight — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 13, 2023

Move over Dan Campbell’s coffee order, Jameson Williams posted a picture of what looks like hamburger helper on Flaming Hot Cheetos. If I had to see it, you do too.

Jamo’s dinner is nightmare fuel pic.twitter.com/CdLVQmyiYd — Champagne Athletics (@champletics) September 14, 2023