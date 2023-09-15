 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Pride of Detroit Direct! Jeremy Reisman sent out the premium newsletter to subscribers just hours after the Lions' opening win. Click here for more info and a 7-day free trial.

Filed under:

Notes: Watch extended mic’d-up video from Lions win over Chiefs

Who wouldn’t want more video from that night?

By Kellie Rowe
/ new
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

When the Detroit Lions take down the defending Super Bowl champions on primetime television, it’s only right fans deserve every morsel of footage from the big win.

The Lions media team released Week 1’s Sights and Sounds—an extended version. Each episode features a player mic’d up and Charles Harris is the man of the hour this week. You also hear impassioned pump-up speeches from Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell, and of course Dan Miller’s fabulous calls.

In the first few seconds, you can hear NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth say: “The hype train’s over Detroit, it’s time to go to work.” The Lions said, “BET.”

If you’re looking for an extra way to get hyped for Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, look no further:

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta offers what readers should know about the upcoming match up, very much suggesting it’s going to be a tough one for the Seahawks.

  • On Saturday, you can watch a livestream of the Barry Sanders Statue celebration.

  • Move over Dan Campbell’s coffee order, Jameson Williams posted a picture of what looks like hamburger helper on Flaming Hot Cheetos. If I had to see it, you do too.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.