The Detroit Lions declared their injury designations ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks and they have already ruled out three players, with a fourth very vulnerable to also miss this weekend’s game.

Ruled OUT

DL Josh Paschal (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring)

CB Khalil Dorsey (illness)

Paschal “had a little bit of an episode yesterday (Thursday), injury-wise” and the initial comments from coach Dan Campbell did not seem overly encouraging—suggesting the injury could linger.

“I don’t think serious, but I think there is a chance—we’ll know more today—but there is a chance he could be out for a little bit,” Campbell said. “But I don’t feel like this is something to be a season-ending type of deal.”

Moseley was on the track to recovery from his ACL injury when he suffered a hamstring injury and was not able to practice this week. He Lions debut will have to wait another week, at a minimum.

Dorsey has missed practice all week with his illness, and even though he has been present at practice throughout the week, he will not play this Sunday. In Week 1, Dorsey was the Lions starting kick returner and gunner, and it’s not exactly clear who will fill in those roles for him. Based on training camp reps, Ifeatu Melifonwu or Steven Gilmore could join Will Harris at gunner, while the kick return job could go to a number of players, including running back Craig Reynolds or rookie wide receiver Antoine Green.

Doubtful

LT Taylor Decker (ankle)

“Deck, he’s a little less than questionable,” Campbell noted. “We’ll just see where he’s at tomorrow (Saturday). He is getting better, so that’s all encouraging.”

The Lions are preparing for the Decker to miss this game but they’re going to give him another day of rehabilitation to see if he can continue to improve. It’s possible he is able to return for game action, but it seem like the odds are against that at this moment.

“I think there’s a chance (he can play), I think it’s more of an outside shot,” Campbell added.

Because Decker is more than likely not going to play, the Lions have worked several different offensive line combinations during practice this week , looking for the best five they can put on the field.

No injury designation

C Frank Ragnow (toe/rest)

Ragnow missed practice on Friday, presumably as a rest day based on his listing. This isn’t an overly surprising decision and actually something that we predicted would happen in yesterday’s injury report. Ragnow has been incorporating these rest days into his weekly practice regiment since last season, so this is nothing new. He should be good to go on Sunday.

Seahawks injury designations

We will update the Seahawks injury report once it is released.