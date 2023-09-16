The Detroit Lions (1-0) and Seattle Seahawks (0-1) face off on Sunday afternoon for a critical game for both teams. While it may feel like the Lions are playing with a little bit of house money following their upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, they still have a lot to prove to the asterisk-loving doubters, and a win over an NFC playoff contender would do much to silent that crowd. The Seahawks, on the other hand, can ill afford to fall to 0-2 to start the year, especially with both of those losses coming in the same conference.

But Seahawks fans aren’t exactly all that confident going into Sunday’s game. Last week’s performance against the Los Angeles Rams was a gut punch, and with both starting offensive tackles ruled out for Sunday, things could get ugly.

“(It’s) pretty much worst-case scenario with the way that Rams game went,” Field Gulls producer Mookie Alexander told us on this week’s First Byte preview podcast. “If they had lost, but no injuries were had, then you’d go, ‘Yeah, that’s annoying. Tired of losing to the Rams that way, but at least everybody’s healthy and back for next week.’ Instead, Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas—those are the two very good rookie tackles from the 2022 class.”

Their replacements last Sunday were not good.

“Stone Forsythe at left tackle he wasn’t very good, but he was somehow better than (right tackle) Jake Curhan, who was an unmitigated disaster,” Alexander said. “He played 11 pass blocking snaps and gave up four pressures and a sack. It was rotten to watch Curhan play, and that’s kind of the issue with the Seahawks offensive line. As good as the starting lineup looks—which I haven’t said about the Seahawks in a long time—the depth is really not there at either tackle spot.”

Last year, the Seahawks offense was one of the best in the league, and they’ve hung 99 points on the Lions in the past two years combined. However, they struggled last week, and Alexander believes without their top two tackles, Seattle’s offense could be doomed again this week.

“It’s really going to hamper this offense in just the worst ways imaginable,” Alexander said. “We know that injuries are going to happen to any team. That’s why all these preseason predictions are silly. But to have it happen to two of your absolute most important players on offense who aren’t (at) the skill positions guys, it’s a real, real hammer blow to the Seahawks.”

Our conversation with Alexander spanned all of the important matchups for Lions vs. Seahawks and ended with a few predictions from everyone.

Listen to our entire conversation below.

