The Detroit Lions are looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2017 as they face off against the Seattle Seahawks at home. The Seahawks are currently 4.5-point underdogs in this week’s matchup according to DraftKings. They are dealing with some serious injuries, including both of their starting tackles being listed as “Out” for Sunday’s game, but they’re hoping to bounce back after last week’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite the rough start to the season, the Seahawks are still a talented team that just managed to make the playoffs last year in the Lions’ stead. Though the Seahawks beat the Lions by a score of 48-45 early last season, the teams look a lot different since then. In that game, the Lions’ offense did not have Amon-Ra St. Brown, but still managed to put up 45 points on the Seahawks’ defense. Last week, the Rams were able to put up 30 points against the Seahawks and focused on attacking the middle of the field—an area where the Lions excel.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which player from the Seahawks would you want most on the Lions’ roster?

My answer: A few players came to mind on both the offensive and defensive side of the field. On offense, it would be nice to grab someone from the Seahawks’ talented receiver corps. Tyler Lockett is obviously a great player, but I like the idea of having an imposing physical force like DK Metcalf to pair with St. Brown. The Lions really could use a guy like Metcalf to fill the role of an X-receiver who can go up and get 50/50 balls. I don’t think you could go wrong with choosing between Lockett, Metcalf, or even Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

On defense, I would probably go with Riq Woolen. The Lions are a little thin at cornerback currently, and Woolen has blossomed into a very good starting CB for the Seahawks as a former fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft. Woolen had six interceptions last year and even made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He would give the Lions the elite size and length that they covet in a corner, and he has been one of the brightest spots on that Seahawks defense.

Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams are also names that are tough to ignore, but with how set the Lions are at safety, I felt the need to look elsewhere.