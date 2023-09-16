With the Detroit Lions now comfortably back on Sundays (for two more weeks, at least), it’s time for our weekly Madden Simulations to settle back into their regular timeslot.

If you’re not familiar with our Madden Simulations, every Saturday morning (around 10:30 a.m. ET) I fire up a game of Madden 24, adjust the roster to match the latest roster moves and injury reports, and then broadcast the two teams face off against each other. I don’t play. I don’t call plays. I just let the computer-controlled Lions take on their weekly opponent. Because Madden AI is incredibly faulty and ridiculous, it’s always a good time to watch each team trip over their own feet on their way to eventual victory/defeat.

I’ll be there on screen commenting the entire time and answering any questions you may have about the actual game.

This week should be an interesting Madden simulation. While they wrongly predicted a blowout win for the Kansas City Chiefs last week, the Lions and Seattle Seahawks actually have identical Madden ratings, with both teams coming in at an 83 overall.

Who will come out on top? Come watch our Madden simulation kick off at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. Here’s everything you need to know:

What: Lions vs. Seahawks Week 2 Madden 24 simulation

When: 10:30 a.m. ET — Saturday, September 16

Where: Twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or embedded below)