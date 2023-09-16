Detroit Lions signing DB Chase Lucas to 53-man roster

According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions are signing defensive back Chase Lucas to the 53-man roster. Lucas missed out on the initial 53-man roster but chose to sign back to the team’s practice squad after receiving offers from other teams. Now he’ll get his chance to make it on the field for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lucas was the team’s seventh-round pick in 2022 and made six game appearances in his rookie season, almost exclusively on special teams. He can play several different positions for the Lions, backing up the outside corner, nickel, and safety positions in practice throughout his first two offseasons in Detroit.

With cornerback Khalil Dorsey already declared out this week with an illness, Lucas will provide the team with a little more depth in their secondary.

Lucas’ promotion does bring up a serious question, though. Because this is not a game-day promotion, but an actual signing to the 53-man roster, that means the Lions will have to create a roster spot for Lucas. Will the Lions cut a player, or is someone headed to injured reserve? Defensive lineman Josh Paschal suffered a knee injury this week, and coach Dan Campbell said he could miss some time beyond this Sunday.

“There is a chance he could be out for a little bit,” Campbell said. “But I don’t feel like this is something to be a season-ending type of deal.”

The Lions typically announce these roster moves around 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, so stay tuned.