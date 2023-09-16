Lions LT Taylor Decker downgraded to OUT, OL Kayode Awosika elevated for Week 2

The Detroit Lions announced that they have downgraded starting left tackle Taylor Decker to OUT for their Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks and elevated guard Kayode Awosika for offensive line depth.

Decker injured his ankle in the Lions Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. And while he was able to play through the injury, he was seen leaving the locker room in a walking boot. When the Lions opened practice for the week, Decker was absent, but the coaching staff remained optimistic about his potential availability.

“He played the whole game with it and finished out, which man, that was outstanding,” coach Dan Campbell updated the media last week. “I mean Deck’s a tough SOB, man. So, man, to watch him battle out there, it was impressive. So, look, we’ll know a lot more in a few days, but I’m encouraged because I know, there again, he finished out that game and we’re pretty good everywhere else.”

Unfortunately, Decker missed the next two practices as well, and the reality that their starting left tackle might miss this week’s game was evident. The Lions held off declaring him out on Friday's injury report and planned on giving him an additional workout on Saturday morning to see if he could play.

“Deck, he’s a little less than questionable,” Campbell noted on Friday. “We’ll just see where he’s at tomorrow (Saturday). He is getting better, so that’s all encouraging.”

Now that Decker has been ruled out, the Lions will have a choice to make on how to replace him, Per Campbell, they have been experimenting with different offensive line combinations throughout practice this week.

“We’ve worked a couple of different combinations,” Campbell detailed. “We’ve really done three different things. We’ve kept Sewell over there (at RT). We’ve had (Halapoulivaati) Vaitai move (to LT). We’ve moved Sewell (to LT). We’ve had Vaitai out (at RT), (Graham) Glasgow in (at RG). So we’re going to continue messing with that today, and then we’ll see. The beauty is we’ve got options we feel pretty good about. Certainly, Nelson’s involved in all that as well.”

Here’s a cleaner look at the line options suggested by Campbell:

Additionally, with Decker unable to go, the Lions elevated guard Kayode Awosika from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Week 2. Not only does this give Detroit depth on the offensive line, but it also brings their active offensive line total to eight players—thus allowing the Lions to expand their game-day roster from 47 to 48 players on Sunday.