The Detroit Lions (1-0) are hosting the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) in Week 2, hoping to keep the positive energy flowing during their home opener at Ford Field.

In this look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured/suspended players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)

Jared Goff (16)

Teddy Bridgewater (10)

Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, eligible to play in Week 5

Running back/Fullback (4)

David Montgomery (5)

Jahmyr Gibbs* (26)

Craig Reynolds (13)

Jason Cabinda (45), FB

Wide receiver (5 + 1 suspension)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

Josh Reynolds (8)

Marvin Jones Jr. (0)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Antoine Green* (80)

Jameson Williams (9) — Suspended, eligible to return to play in Week 7

Tight end (3)

Sam LaPorta* (87)

Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell (82)

Offensive line (8 + 1)

Projected starters

LT — Penei Sewell (58)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Frank Ragnow (77) — toe, not listed with an injury designation

RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72)

RT — Matt Nelson (67)

The Lions have been experimenting with three different offensive line combinations this week to prepare for Taylor Decker’s absence. The one listed above is the one the Lions used in 2021 when Decker was previously injured. If they opt for a different combination, here are the Lions other starting offensive line looks they have been experimenting with:

OL Reserves

Interior defensive line (5)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

DT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91)

DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

DT — Brodric Martin* (98)

EDGE Rushers (5 + 2)

EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)

DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)

DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)

SAM — James Houston (41)

EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)

DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93) — knee, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 6

SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — on injured reserve, not eligible to return until Week 5

As a reminder, this is the way this position group roles breakdown is:

EDGE = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing, while also reducing inside in pass rushing situations

DE/SAM = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing

DE/IDL = can play edge with hand in the dirt or reduce inside in base sets

SAM = standup pass rusher

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)

MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)

MIKE — Jack Campbell* (46)

WILL — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)

WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 2)

Cameron Sutton (1)

Jerry Jacobs (23)

Will Harris (25)

Steven Gilmore* (24)

Emmanuel Moseley — knee/hamstring, RULED OUT

Khalil Dorsey (30) — illness, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 6

Star/Nickelback (2)

NB/S — Brian Branch* (32)

NB Chase Lucas (27) — promoted from the practice squad to the active roster

Safety (4)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2)

Kerby Joseph (31)

Tracy Walker (21)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Riley Patterson (36)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Craig Reynolds (13) or Antoine Green (80)

Kick coverage specialists

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Will Harris (25) and Chase Lucas (27) or Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)

Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: