Lions vs. Seahawks: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Detroit Lions entered the offseason with as much hype surrounding them as any team in the NFL. And after knocking off the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead in Week 1, they continue to add supporters to the hype train.

In Week 2, the Lions will be at home for the first time in the 2023 season, hosting the Seattle Seahawks in a matchup at Ford Field. With the energy surrounding this team rising, Detroit coaches are preparing for a stadium full of excited Lions fans.

“I’m expecting it to be loud,” coach Dan Campbell said of the expected crowd noise at Ford Field. “I know what Arrowhead is—and it was loud. I expect it to be louder than that. I really do. I just know our fans. It’ll be to the point where you can’t hear yourself think.”

Ford Field has sold out all of their available season tickets, but on Tuesday, the Lions announced, that there was an additional limited supply of standing room only tickets available for this game as well.

Seattle has been a thorn in the Lions' sides in recent meetings—winning shootouts each of the last two seasons—and many of the Lions players/staff, including defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, have revenge on their minds.

“I hear you guys talk about how they have a bad taste in their mouth, well hell, I’ve got one in my mouth too,” Glenn said. “We gave up 50 points damn near twice. So, our guys will be ready to play. They’ll be ready to play.”

Week 2: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

TV: FOX

Online streaming: NFL+

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Betting line: Lions by -4.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Coverage Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports